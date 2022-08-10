Why Granita Is the Easiest Summer Recipe

Rome in the summer is so unrelenting even the Italians take off time in August to escape the heat. They retreat to Croatian beaches or anywhere there’s water, really, during the Italian holiday Ferragosto.

When in Rome, though, you can stop by seasonal awning-adorned kiosks boasting cups of refreshing lemoncocco, which is exactly as it sounds: freshly squeezed lemon melded with creamy coconut milk. The next best summer quencher, in my humble opinion, is the espresso granita.

I had my first-ever Italian espresso granita at Tazza d’Oro, a historic cafe located on the bustling piazza near the Pantheon. The line was long. It was hot. I needed a pick-me-up, stat. The cup may be small but the caffeine was mighty; the top was heaped with a glorious mound of fresh cream.

Even though you’re not in Rome, you can still do as the Romans do: devour icy treats. (I’ll note for the Italophiles ready to come at me: Yes, granita originates in Sicily, where they pile smooth, often almond granita into brioche and eat it for breakfast.) No one’s stopping you from making a raspberry granita or even going boozy with it and turning the Aperol Spritz into a cold snack. For me, espresso granita is the move. I need that buzz. And, hey, you can add vodka and coffee liqueur to make this an espresso martini granita for a buzzy-boozy ride.

Granita, simply put, is shaved ice, and all it requires to make it is a dish, a freezer, and a fork.