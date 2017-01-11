What Chefs Would Save if Their Kitchen Was on Fire

Potato steamer

"The beautiful thing is that I wouldn't have to grab my cast iron pan collection as they would withstand the fire. My current grab would be my copper potato steamer; it would melt." -- Linton Hopkins, Holeman and Finch (Atlanta, GA)

SCOBY "mushroom" (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast)

"If I had to save one thing, it would be my SCOBY 'mushroom.' I've had it for years, and I use it to make my own kombucha." -- Bethany Zozula, Whitfield (Pittsburgh, PA)

Vinegar collection

"I've collected vinegar since I graduated from culinary school, when my mom gave me my first bottle of collector-worthy vinegar as a gift. My collection has grown to include the 13 different varieties that we at Team Sawyer produce in-house to a variety of rare finds from around the world." -- Jonathon Sawyer, The Greenhouse Tavern (Cleveland, OH)