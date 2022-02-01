This Is the Soup That Esther Choi Swears By for Lunar New Year

Esther Choi is an ox, not a tiger. It’s believed that the year of your birth sign, which comes every 12 years, is particularly unlucky and challenging. Then it’s fitting that 2021—which was the Year of the Ox—felt difficult for Choi. “Honestly, last year was very hard for me and I had gone into it with this mindset that because it was the Year of the Ox, it would be amazing for me,” Choi explains. “And then I read about how you’re fighting with energy of the year and I’d have to work really, really hard.”

But as an ox, working hard comes naturally to Choi. She is a self-described workaholic and really feels aligned with her zodiac sign. She has to be—she’s the chef and restaurateur behind New York’s Mokbar, which has three locations, she runs a Korean cocktail bar named after her grandmother called Ms. Yoo, and she also has the new CBD-infused sesame oil brand Sessy. It’s a lot for a single person, ox or not.

Despite the challenges from last year, Choi loves celebrating Lunar New Year, called Seollal in Korean. It’s a time for family gatherings, games, and prayer. Every holiday, Choi gathers with her parents and grandparents, dressed in a hanbok, and does a customary bow to her elders before commencing the eating.