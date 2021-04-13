More Micro Food Businesses Are Finding a Home on Etsy

What was once primarily the home for craftily crocheted cardigans, vintage apparel,, and homemade ceramics, Etsy has found a wave of new vendors in an entirely different category. Home chefs and bakers are pickling kimchi, baking dessert baskets, and tossing reimagined Chex mixes and finding great success on the DIY website.

Such is the case of Adrian Martinez and Ashley Garza of Texas Chile Dulceria, aMexican candy Etsy shop the couple opened in November 2020. Garza dreamt up the idea last summer, and fully committed to it after Martinez left an unfulfilling and tiring job. In light of the enduring Covid-19 pandemic, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to try something new and entrepreneurial.

“Both of us have always wanted to have a business,” Garza explains. “He quit and then we spent a few weeks buying all of our products and coming up with the recipe. We tried a whole bunch of recipes and one day he tried the one that we have now and he really liked it.”

Although the pair began selling their candy creations locally, it seemed like bringing their product online would allow them to reach more customers. After watching YouTube videos for burgeoning businesses, Garza decided to give Etsy a shot. “Etsy is a good platform to start on because it already has warm wires. People already go to Etsy to shop because they want to buy something,” Garza explains. “Sure, everybodies’ shops look the same, but it’s also on you with how you photograph your products, the logo you put, and the banner.” Garza also commends Etsy for teaching her better SEO practices—so when she eventually leaves the platform to open up her own website, she’ll know how to become searchable.

The ease of Etsy is also what appealed to Maribel Valverde, the baker behind Mary’s Famous Alfajores. Valverde only has one item listed in her shop, the South American dulce de leche cookies, yet being online has allowed Valverde to expand her business beyond her local Los Angeles borders. Instead of making alfajores for just her family and friends, with the encouragement of her son, she can share her gift of baking across the country.

“Etsy finds the customers for me. When someone searches ‘alfajores’ in the search box, my listing will pop up and so will those of other sellers. I have had customers leave reviews saying that they will tell their friends about it, so there is a bit of word of mouth, as well,” she says. “My customers are from all over the United States. That is the beautiful thing—I now have access to markets that I never had before.”

According to Dayna Issom Johnson, a trend expert at Etsy, there has been a 134% increase in searches on Etsy within the food and drink category between July and December 2020. “During the pandemic, shoppers took on new hobbies as a way to pass time and keep busy—many turning to baking and cooking—which drove a rise in food-related items and at-home kits,” she explains. That includes a 973% increase in searches for

boba tea