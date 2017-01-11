Sorry, America. Europe Does Restaurants Better.

Europe: proper noun

Eu·rope \ˈyu̇r-əp\

1. Continent of the Eastern Hemisphere between Asia & the Atlantic area 3,997,929 square miles (10,354,636sqkm)

Continent of the Eastern Hemisphere between Asia & the Atlantic area 3,997,929 square miles (10,354,636sqkm) 2. The only reason Vespas and bedazzled jeans for men continue to exist

The only reason Vespas and bedazzled jeans for men continue to exist 3. An area of the world with decidedly better restaurants than the United States, at least in one person's opinion

Look, there are some things America is just objectively better at than Europe: frying things. Invasive dental care. Being dumb enough to buy and wear "Back-to-Back World War Champs" tank tops. But, there are still areas in which the Old Country wallops the ex-Colonies in conquistadorian fashion.

Europe does this whole restaurant thing better than we do. It's OK. It's had more time to practice.

Now, before you call me a Commie, let me explain where I'm coming from -- with help from some intercontinental chefs and restaurateurs who have worked in both worlds. After that, feel free to spit in my face and call me a Commie. It happens more than I'd like, honestly.