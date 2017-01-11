Every Flavor of Sabra Hummus, Ranked

10. Spinach and Artichoke

I know, I know -- vegetables. And the worst vegetables at that. But the greenery in the hummus gives it a refreshing taste that the other flavors don't really hit. It makes something healthy even healthier. So one thing about this one that definitely dropped it in the rankings is that sometimes the little center cluster is this weird green, and other times it’s bright red. It's probably due to the green/red peppers in there. But obviously it doesn't have this formula down pat. So yeah. It's not in the top 10. Oh wait, yes it is. Barely.



9. Classic

This will be controversial. I'm normally a man who enjoys simple pleasures: buttered rolls, starting fires, anything involving Vince Vaughn. But here I have to draw the line. The Sabra flavor variations are so subtle and minute that the appeal of the Classic's simplicity just doesn't do it for me. It's good, of course. But 90% of all these flavors are just the Classic anyway, but with a little bit extra in the middle. This doesn't have that. Come on. Live a little. Also, actually, Vince Vaughn sucks.