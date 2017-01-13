Every Girl Scout Cookie, Ranked by the Creator of the Cronut®

6. Thin Mints

What they are: Mint-flavored cookies with a chocolate coating

Score: 7/10

"I like this a lot. I like the super-thin shell of chocolate on the outside. I'm not a huge fan of chocolate and mint together but here it goes well because the mint flavor is very delicate, it's not over-pronounced. The texture is super-crumbly and that's what's fun about it, you don't have to chew too much, it kind of melts in your mouth. I also really love the thickness and the size. It's not too big, just a few bites."

5. Girl Scout S'mores (from ABC Bakers)

What they are: Graham cookie dipped in crème icing and coated with chocolate

Score: 7/10

"I think this is a fun thing to do with a cookie, and it pretty much tastes like a s'more. I just wish it had marshmallow, that would change everything. Just like a thin layer before they rolled it in the chocolate. I'm always excited by s'mores, I have my own version, it's a frozen s'more with vanilla ice cream coated with a chocolate wafer and pushed inside a honey marshmallow. We torch it to order so the outside is caramelized like a creme brulee. I took it to our Tokyo store and, believe it or not, it went viral. I always think it's amazing that I'm a French chef who learned about something that's very culturally American, and I took it to Japan where they had no idea what s'mores were and they loved it. It's still one of our best sellers."