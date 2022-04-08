These Everything Bagel Deviled Eggs Are a Game Changer

We love a deviled egg. Whether perfectly placed on an Easter brunch spread, sprinkled with Old Bay for a barbecue, or topped with caviar for something fancy, they’re a side that simply doesn’t miss.

Chef Derek Simcik, of elevated Denver diner The Original, couldn’t agree more. Growing up, he says his mom always added an eclectic touch to the classic American dish.

“I remember her making barbecue baked bean deviled eggs, brisket burnt ends, pickled jalapeño, and even crawfish,” he says. They moved all around the world because of his father’s job, so deviled eggs were a mainstay at family dinner parties. The themed toppings were his mom’s way of reminding her kids of American dishes back home.