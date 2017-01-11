Chefs told us the weirdest things they've ever put on oysters

Because their dishes were so creative, we asked the chefs about their strangest oyster-eating experiments. For Chef Adam Raksin of Metropolis, it was a West Coast oyster poached in a hoppy IPA, then topped with licorice root and tangerine, which made for an unexpected, harmonious bite.

For Peter Canny of Goodnight Sonny, it was more out-of-the-box (well, technically, jar): peach marmalade. “I was super skeptical, because it sounded super weird,” he said, “but it was actually really good.” The most daring though? That would be Andrew Sikoski of Dock’s Oyster House, who knocked back an oyster with salted chocolate and some bacon, or as he described it “sex in your mouth.” We took his word for it.