Horribly Evil Bosses Who Made Servers' Lives a Living Hell

"'Well, it's too late to do anything about it and we need you on the floor. Finish the rush and you'll be first cut.'

"She was an extremely passive person and, presumably, was still in shock. So she stuffed some toilet paper in her underwear to sop up the mess and kept serving her tables riblets and burgers. I was 18 and had no idea whether this was just what happened in the world or what, so I just tried to keep her tables bussed and awkwardly smile at her when we made eye contact.

"She ended up going to the doctor at the end of her shift, taking two (unpaid) days off, and was back by the end of the week. I eventually grew up and realized that he was next-level evil and not representative of what management is like. And a few months later she quit and, if Facebook can be trusted, is living a beautiful life with her family while he is a sad loner (which is still better than he deserves)." -- Jessica Kareva