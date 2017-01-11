Stories of Unbelievably Evil Restaurant Customers

"Before I could respond, she threw her money on the table and ran off to hide in the bathroom as we finished eating in peace without her. When we went to get her after we paid, she acted as if the incident never happened.

"I guess she didn't beet herself up about it." -- Meghan Cimini

The guy who thought he was Dirk Diggler

"I was a bartender/server at the local watering hole, which was popular with tourists and locals alike because of its proximity to the highway and golf course, which also has a campground. It was a Saturday night and we had already called last call when this table I had been serving all night decides they want to go back to their campsite… in their cars… drunk. In an effort to prevent a potentially dangerous situation, my manager offers to drive their vehicles to the campsite and have one of our cooks follow him in his car. This way said drunks could wake up with their cars and didn't have to endanger anyone with their stupidity (it was a one-cab town and the driver was generally drunker than his patrons).