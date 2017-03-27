Strange-but-True Stories of Ridiculous Restaurant Customers

"He looked at us with tired eyes. 'Whoever wants to go in and clean up after she's done can go home early.' It was supposed to start snowing later that evening, and the thought of getting a bottle of tequila and a pizza before the storm came in sounded amazing, so I volunteered to do it.

"It should come as no surprise that when she finally came out she made a beeline for the front door and took off like she had just robbed the place. I gathered the bathroom cleaner, gloves, paper towels, and fresh garbage bags and went inside, preparing for the absolute worst.

"I opened the door and stepped in. I was surprised to find the bathroom was not a complete wreck, and it even looked as if she had tidied the sink and mirror up a bit. The only thing off was a small object wrapped in tinfoil sitting in the middle of the floor. I covered my mouth with my forearm as I slowly approached the thing. With a gloved hand I carefully peeled back a corner of the foil to reveal a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. On wheat bread. With the crust cut off.