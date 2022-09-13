Usher in Fall With These Spiced Oatmeal Cookies

If you’ve ever taken a bite out of a homemade cookie and found that it was too cakey, it’s likely due to the inclusion of baking powder and white sugar. Warren’s recipe yields a weightier, chewier cookie, using baking soda and brown sugar, which has a greater molasses content.

The chilling of the dough will add more than just texture. The chef says when it comes to oatmeal cookies, it’s best to allow the oats to rest for a while. They’ll soak up the egg and other wet ingredients—kind of like overnight oats—leaving you with the most flavor.

Oatmeal cookies are some of the most versatile out there, lending themselves to all kinds of inclusions. Warren likes to add pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch or white chocolate chips for extra indulgence. Next time, she might even drizzle white chocolate after baking, “so that I can stick more of that candied ginger on top,” she says. Take one to go on your first brisk walk of the season, or enjoy with friends at a cozy, candlelit dinner. No pumpkin spice necessary.