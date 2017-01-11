From Farm to Road: How Lexus Made A Car From A Condiment

They even tried to put Sriracha in the paint

If you’re going to make a custom car inspired by a condiment, it should look like it’s absolutely drenched in it -- and the Lexus Sriracha IS definitely does. The peppers used to make Sriracha are only off the vine for a couple of hours before they are brought to the plant for processing, which gives the sauce that bright, bold red color (ok, maybe not that old bottle at the back of your fridge). West Coast Customs recreated it with a spot-on paint shade, and at one point they even put Sriracha in the paint to try to get the perfect color. Besides being Sriracha red, the paint that contains specks of gold -- reminiscent of chili flakes -- then is coated in a clear gloss, just like the real bottle.