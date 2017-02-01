Fast-Food Wrappers Are Probably Harmful to Your Health, Says Sad Study

And it kind of gets worse. More than one-third of fast-food packaging contained fluorine-carbon bonds, and despite being banned by the FDA, PFOA (a chemical that was supposed to be phased out of all manufactured packaging by 2015) was still found in some of the fast-food packaging -- likely coming from out-of-date materials shipped from overseas. Despite continuing bans on specific chemicals, food corporations continue to tweak the bonds to create new compounds that are technically not banned, but still may present a risk.

"In some cases we don't know exactly what the new chemicals are, but we do know the replacements are still really persistent," said Laurel Schaider, an environmental chemist who led the study in question. "And some of the preliminary evidence suggests they might have the same biological activity."