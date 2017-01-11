Food & Drink

Fast-Food Workers Reveal Their Craziest Drive-Thru Stories

For us on the outside, hitting the drive-thru to grab some eats can often be a strangely public, yet totally anonymous experience, like farting on an airplane or picking your nose at the movies. But for those on the inside, our seemingly insulated, consequence-free cars are really just incubators for atrocious, unexplainable behavior. And thanks to a few Reddit threads asking fast-food workers to spill their most insane drive-thru stories, we're in for a rude awakening. You couldn't make this shit up if you tried.

This guy saving the planet, one vomit-inducing cup at a time

Sometimes VIPs roll through, but it's no big

This lady, who knows a damn good deal when she sees one

I just can't. I literally cannot.

This gentleman, whose story seems to check out

Shit might get real, but even cheaters gotta eat

And then there was this woman, whose commitment to breakfast in bed knows no bounds

Talk about an... elephant in the room 

Seriously, it's like some twisted children's story except instead of a magical zoo it's a drive-thru and you're stuck serving a monkey a roast beef sandwich

Wherever this Poke-kid is, he's really living his best life right now

After a while, you learn to stop asking questions

Occasionally you witness a match made in sleazebag heaven

A word to the wise: never come between a disgruntled man and his cinnamon twists

For this lady, "Hungry? Why wait?" is not just a slogan, it's a lifestyle 

At the end of the day, people are generally super normal and not even a little bit delusional

And on behalf of burger-grubbing dickwads everywhere, we're real sorry

