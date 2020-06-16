Food & Drink What You Should Buy for Father’s Day, According to Dads in the Food & Drink Industry Skip the ties and cufflinks this year.

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

Father’s Day is coming up and, no offense, but we don’t think your dad wants another tie or set of cufflinks this year. We tapped dads in the food and drink industry to see what pops may actually want in 2020. And to be perfectly honest, I always thought that grills and steaks and barbecue accessories were just stereotypes forced upon our fathers, but apparently dads actually do want some of that stuff -- in addition to a handful of other gadgets and snacks. Here’s what the dads we tapped had to say about it:

Sungchul Shim Owner & executive chef of Kochi “We have a backyard and I would love to get a new grill. Mine is seven years old and is too small for my family now. The one I'm eyeing is the Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Compact Barrel Charcoal Grill. It is sleek and easy to use.”



Shop Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

Cornelius Robinson Owner of Trufflin



"I would love the YETI Hopper Backflip Soft Cooler. I am out in the streets delivering truffles regularly on my bike and it's extremely important that the truffles stay cold throughout the day. Truffles can lose 2.5-5% water per day which is a lot of money that disappears into thin air. An insulated pack that keeps my babies cold and protected from the elements is a dream come true. We also like to go on occasional camping trips so I guess it would be useful to use the bag for what it was actually designed [for]; an oversized bag never hurts when you have a kid in tow."



Shop YETI coolers

Thrillist TV Nashville Please Don’t Hang Up: The Best Things to See, Eat, and Do in Nashville

Lalo Durazo Chef & owner of Talavera Cocina Mexicana; Peacock Garden



"What I would really love for Father's Day is abalones from Baja, Mexico. My friend Pepe Evia, who lives close to San Jose del Cabo in Baja Sur, always brings me some when he visits me and it's a flavor that reminds me of my childhood. It's always amazing! When I feel like a big splurge, I buy canned Abulón Entero." Shop canned abalone

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

John Shaw Chef at The Boathouse “I like to think of practical gifts, and for me its new kitchen shoes; although another set of non-stick kitchen pans are always nice, nothing beats a new set of shoes. I've honestly tried every shoe on the market so I'm looking forward to giving Emeril's footwear a run, as we get closer to the start of July and another busy season.” Shop Emeril’s footwear

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

Bryan Dayton Founder & beverage director of Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality



"If my boys had a summer job, I'd love the KUDU grill!"



Shop KUDU grills

Kraig Hansen Executive chef of Fable Lounge



“Some great gifts for dads to level up on the grill are grill cedar planks, smoker baskets for gas grills, and wire baskets for grilling vegetables. Silicone basting brushes for grills are also great -- they can handle high heat and are easy to clean.”



Shop cedar planks

Shop smoker and wire baskets

Shop silicone basting brushes

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

Field Failing CEO and founder of Fields Good Chicken "For dads that love to grill, a good probe thermometer is key. I've been using the wireless Thermopro TP-20. It's been life changing because it works 300ft away, so you can monitor what you're cooking from all over the house. Before the pandemic, I used to take my 2.5 year old son James to a local cafe to get a Belgian waffle every Saturday. Since we've been missing those outings, I bought a waffle maker so we could spend Saturday mornings making waffles together instead. They are super easy to make, and it has been a fun way to introduce cooking to James." Shop Thermopro thermometers

Shop Cuisinart Belgian waffle maker