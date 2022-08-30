Fidel’s Hash Holes Are Some of the Wildest Joints We’ve Ever Seen

Hash Hole is not your grandfather’s pre-roll. The revolutionary style of rosin-infused joint burns with a hold in the middle as you smoke it, the concentrated cannabis oil adding an extra boost to every pull, and those with higher THC tolerances cannot get enough of them.

The man behind the company is Shant Damirdjian, aka Fidel Hydro, who is a true connoisseur of the plant, as well as a cultivator, plant breeder, and emerging leader in the booming infused pre-roll space. Born in Pasadena, Damirdjian spent his entire life split between California and Lebanon. He was first put on to the game of cannabis cultivation by his brother, Serge, who had his own cannabis brand and went on to co-found the Cookies Maywood dispensary.

“The lighting, the genetics, the nutrients—Serge taught me all of that,” Damirdjian says. “I had just turned 18 when I moved back from Lebanon, and I started as a bag boy at a hydro shop my brother owned at the time.”