The third Doritos Locos Taco has arrived, and it's Fiery

Proving once again that good things come in threes (here's lookin' at you, First Roman Triumvirate!), Taco Bell has just announced the third in their lineup of Doritos Locos Tacos -- and it's apparently NOT Flamas (as we and the rest of the entire world had expected), but rather Fiery, which is basically the same thing, but with an entirely unsubtle English name
The Fiery DLT will be the spiciest joint Doritos-Taco Bell venture yet, combining the flavors of chili and lime in a taco shell as red as Julius Caesar (too soon?), and'll be available in regular and supreme sizes. The official Fiery launch is on August 22nd, but if you keep your eyes on T-Bell's many social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Vine, Xanga, LiveJournal, Friendster), you may have a chance to try it earlier than anyone else -- so "live más" and never leave your computer.
Trending
Proving once again that good things come in threes (here's lookin' at you, First Roman Triumvirate!), Taco Bell has just announced the third in their lineup of Doritos Locos Tacos -- and it's apparently NOT Flamas (as we and the rest of the entire world had expected), but rather Fiery, which is basically the same thing, but with an entirely unsubtle English name