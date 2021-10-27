Make This Flavor-Packed Filipino Chicken Adobo

By all accounts, Chef Rey Eugenio had a fulfilling culinary career. He had mastered French technique at luxury resorts in Florida, learned from well-known chefs like Kenny Gilbert and Lawrence McFadden, helped design menus and open brand new concepts, and even cooked private meals for Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama.

But a few years ago, he realized something was missing.

“I felt like there was nowhere for me to go as a chef,” he says now. “There wasn’t a day that I went into restaurants and I didn’t think about ingredients I could use for a Filipino dish. It was time for me to find something on my own.”

Eugenio started doing Filipino pop-ups at local breweries and restaurants in Baltimore, to test out people’s comfort zone with the cuisine. “For the past 12 to 15 years, you’d hear little pockets of news about Filipino cuisine—maybe in LA or New York City or Chicago—but never outside of those cities,” he says. “But, here, they embraced it with love.”

Soon, he was ready to open a permanent concept, Heritage Kitchen, a restaurant that celebrates cuisine from the Philippines inside the food hall Whitehall Market. Heritage feels like the anchor of the entire space with an airy dining room flooded with natural light, plush green booths, and an open kitchen where you’ll almost always find Eugenio.

Opening during the pandemic wasn’t an ideal way to introduce his concept, but the chef made adjustments, tweaking his food to be more takeout friendly and, more recently, ensuring that his menu was flexible to deal with supply chain and price increase issues. He also leaned into the idea of changing it up.

“What I found out about myself after being in a restaurant for years, you tend to get bored making the same dish over and over,” he says. “Changing the menu keeps me on my toes. I tried to change the entire menu and people asked where was the chicken adobo, garlic peanuts, Brussels sprouts, or shrimp in garlic chili oil.”