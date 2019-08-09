Five Guys Might Just Be Winning the Fast-Casual Burger War

Share on Facebook

Five Guys expanded nationally in 2003, and has since opened more than 1,500 locations | Courtesy of Five Guys

Five Guys keeps it simple with a menu of burgers, hot dogs, shakes, and fries | Courtesy of Five Guys

The off-menu patty melt is basically a grilled cheese with a burger inside it | Kevin Alexander/Thrillist

Milkshakes are uniformly great, but the Elvis is King | Courtesy of Five Guys