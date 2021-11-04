This Flaky, Cheesy Filo Pie Is the Ultimate Comfort Food

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform cake pan with parchment paper.

2. Put the cauliflower on a large, parchment-lined baking sheet and toss with the curry powder, half the oil, ½ teaspoon of salt, and a good grind of pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, until cooked through and lightly colored. Set aside, and turn the oven temperature down to 375°F.

3. Meanwhile, make the béchamel. Put the cubed butter into a medium saucepan on medium-high heat and, once melted, whisk in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes—it should start to smell nutty (like popcorn). Turn the heat down to medium and slowly add the milk a little at a time, whisking continuously to prevent any lumps, until incorporated and the sauce is smooth. Cook, whisking often, for about 7 minutes, until thickened slightly. Off the heat, stir in the garlic, mustard, cheese, and ¼ teaspoon of salt until the cheese has melted.

4. Keep the filo sheets under a damp kitchen towel to prevent them from drying out. In a bowl, combine the melted butter and the remaining 1½ tablespoons of oil and set aside.

5. Working with one sheet at a time, brush the exposed side of the filo with the butter mixture and drape it into your prepared pan (buttered side up), pushing it down gently to fit. Continue in this way with the next filo sheet, brushing it with butter and then laying it over the bottom sheet, rotating it slightly so the overhang drapes over the sides at a different angle. Do this with all six sheets.

6. Spoon half the béchamel into the base and top with the roasted cauliflower florets. Spoon in the remaining béchamel, then crimp up the overhang so that it creates a messy scrunched-up border around the edges, leaving the center of the pie exposed.

7. Brush the top of the filo border with the remaining butter mixture, then transfer the pan to a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.

8. Using a kitchen tool, to help you, carefully release the outer circle of the springform pan and return the pie to the oven for another 20-25 minutes, or until the sides are nicely colored and everything is golden and bubbling. Let settle for 15 minutes.

9. Top the pie with the parsley and lemon zest and serve warm.