Flamin' Hot Cheetos Pizza Is the Internet's New Favorite Abomination

As a native New Jersian (New Jersite? New Jersler?) and current New Yorker -- you can consider me a pizza purist, especially when it comes to toppings. I prefer a simple pepperoni slice. Maybe some Buffalo chicken if I'm feeling saucy. However, this pizza covered in Flamin' Hot Cheetos is a snacking idiosyncrasy I can definitely get behind.

Ameci Pizza Kitchen touts itself as California's answer to New York pizza. And yes, that might be true. But what we are really interested in is its shocking-but-brilliant executive pizza decision to dump a metric buttload of Flamin' Hot Cheetos atop its classic NY-style pies. The pie is even sprinkled with Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust before it goes into the oven.