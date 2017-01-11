Food & Drink

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Pizza Is the Internet's New Favorite Abomination

FlaminHotCheetosPizza
AmeciPizza/Facebook

As a native New Jersian (New Jersite? New Jersler?) and current New Yorker -- you can consider me a pizza purist, especially when it comes to toppings. I prefer a simple pepperoni slice. Maybe some Buffalo chicken if I'm feeling saucy. However, this pizza covered in Flamin' Hot Cheetos is a snacking idiosyncrasy I can definitely get behind.

Ameci Pizza Kitchen touts itself as California's answer to New York pizza. And yes, that might be true. But what we are really interested in is its shocking-but-brilliant executive pizza decision to dump a metric buttload of Flamin' Hot Cheetos atop its classic NY-style pies. The pie is even sprinkled with Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust before it goes into the oven.

Taco Bell has already toyed with putting Cheetos inside normally Cheeto-less food, and it's actually surprising that this isn't a standard topping option at pizzerias everywhere. The crunch and heat of the Cheetos make them the perfect snack to place atop a slice.

And the next best thing to eating this sucker (or smelling it... I guess) is looking at it. Luckily, there are a ton of photos here, complete with a gratuitous cheese-pulling shot. 

amecipizzakitchen/instagram
amecipizzakitchen/instagram
amecipizzakitchen/instagram
amecipizzakitchen/instagram
amecipizzakitchen/instagram

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually blames Gwyneth Paltrow for most of the world's problems. Follow him @wilfulton.

