Meet The Latino Making Your CBD Chocolate Dreams Come True

How do you think your Venezuelan roots are reflected in Flor de María? Why is this important to you?

As a Jew growing up in a very Catholic country, I was always fascinated by religious art. The image of the Virgin was an evolution from an idea I had with María Lionza, one of the central figures in the most widespread indigenous religion in Venezuela. The cult of María Lionza is a blend of African, indigenous, and Catholic beliefs. As a kid, I was always awestruck by the statue of María Lionza by Venezuelan sculptor Alejandro Colina. Standing guard over the city of Caracas, she sits naked on a Tapir holding up a female pelvis. Ultimately that image proved to be too confusing to people who don't know her. But I knew I wanted a Saint and elements of that culture which is very present when you grow up in Venezuela, and also Tarot—I’m very interested in the traditional Tarot de Marseille. Then, I saw a photo of a person I love dearly, and from that image, I created a sketch of the Saint, with the cacao pot as a crown, standing on the Theobroma Cacao flower, surrounded by a cacao pot halo. [It was] a bit like the mandorla – that almond shaped areola that encloses the woman on the Le Monde card in the Tarot. I think it retained some of that badassery that María Lionza possesses.

What is the most important thing we should know about CBD edibles?

I’m not a doctor so don’t take it from me. I see CBD in edibles more as a booster or a treat, not as a main source of CBD. If you want to take it seriously, there are more efficient consumption methods, such as sublingual drops. But there are many things to consider when we eat it.

We can start with bioavailability, the portion of the substance that reaches the bloodstream. When we think about edibles (capsules or food), we are delivering CBD through the digestive system, which usually represents an absorption into the bloodstream between 6% and 12%. The big issue with this method of consumption is that the enzymes in the liver reduce the concentration of the CBD compounds before passing on what remains into the bloodstream. But CBD is fat-soluble (it breaks down in fat, not water), so consuming it with fat helps the body process it more effectively. Chocolate is an oil, so it's a fantastic carrier. Your body burns these fats and puts them—and the cannabinoids they hold—to immediate use. And this is on top of the mood-enhancing effects of chocolate! Typically, we say that the onset of the effect starts between 30 and 90 minutes after you eat our CBD chocolate bars and lasts up to seven hours. But just like with any substance, tolerance varies from user to user.

What factors influence the process of coming up with the flavors?

We currently have a 70% dark chocolate from Barlovento, Venezuela, and a 75% dark chocolate from Usulután, El Salvador. I want the chocolate to work together with the flavor of the CBD and the terpenes. I want you to feel it and I don’t want to mask the taste. If you pay a premium for cannabis, I want you to be able to taste it. Cannabis has a delicious, strong, earthy flavor that goes well with many other strong flavors, so I want a cacao and a concentration that goes well with that taste. On top of that, I spent a lot of time developing other flavor combinations like our Ghost Pepper Caramel, Amagansett Sea Salt and Nibs, and Lemongrass. We also had a Dark Milk and Bourbon bar but COVID made us have to make some decisions and for now, our whole line is vegan.