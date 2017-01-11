Man Sues Cops for Mistaking Donut Glaze for Meth

Move over weed-spiked French fries, it’s time for meth-glazed donuts.

Well, not exactly. Last December, according to the Orlando Sentinel, officers pulled over Florida Man Driving Daniel Rushing and discovered several small flakes of what they thought was crystal meth scattered about the floor of his car. Rushing immediately denied having anything to do with the illegal substance, explaining that the translucent fragments were actually remnants of a Krispy Kreme donut. Despite this super-valid excuse, dude failed two roadside tests and was eventually brought in on drug charges.

The donut fanatic, adamantly maintaining his innocence, fought the test results and was able to get a state crime lab to conduct a drug test of their own. Several weeks later the test was completed, Rushing came up negative, and all charges were dropped. You’d think, of all people, the police would know a donut when they saw one.