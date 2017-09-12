A Florida restaurant has banned the use of ketchup... by adults

Ordering off the kids' menu is usually a good way of netting yourself some of the best chicken nuggets out there, but in the case of Florida's Mad Fresh Bistro, it's the only way that you can still eat your food with ketchup. That's right -- chef-owner (and condiment militant) Xavier Duclos has banned the use of ketchup for any patron over the age of 10.
According to the language on his restaurant's website, the chef "reserves the right to refuse service of ketchup" to anyone over 10, as he thinks it's not in line with his culinary vision. To quote:
"We know, we know. People love their ketsup. But honestly, be ready. If you’re over 10 years old, ketsup will NOT be provided. Similarly, salt won’t be making an appearance next to your meal, either. We simply ask that you trust us. We know what we’re doing! Part of the MAD experience is to trust the chef, and not have preconceived notions of what your dish is going to need."
Weird spelling of ketchup aside, this move might garner chef supporters from among the Chicago hot dog-eating and Belgian mayo-touting communities, but fans of America's #2 favorite condiment are understandably upset. And in case you were wondering, Mad Fresh Bistro's truffle fries are served with tarragon aioli. Maybe if we rebranded ketchup as "saccharine tomato emulsion", it would have a shot.
