Bake This Velvety Flourless Chocolate Cake for Passover

Chocolate babka, honey cake, rugelach—there’s no shortage of delicious Jewish sweets. When Passover rolls around in the springtime, though, the star of the dessert table is most likely a flourless chocolate cake.

For the uninitiated, Passover (this year, April 15-23) is the holiday that celebrates the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt. The eight-day festival forbids eating fermented grains—wheat, oats, spelt, barley, rye and any food or beverage products that contain them are removed from the house before the holiday starts. The one exception: matzo. Made from a combination of flour and water, matzo is symbolic of the unleavened flatbread that Jews carried with them into the desert as there was no time to let the loaves rise before they escaped.

A flourless chocolate cake, then, avoids the wheat issue altogether. And Alon Balshan’s recipe delivers a decadent version for the holiday (or anytime, really).