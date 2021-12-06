This New Way to Grind Weed Is Changing the Game

Cue the Flower Mill—a recent innovation that mills flower instead of grinding it. While traditional grinders cut and shred their way through your bud with sharp teeth, milling crumbles (not grinds) your flower where it naturally wants to break apart. Flower Mill allows you to put the whole nug, stem and all, into the milling chamber. It saves you time and results in consistent, fluffy herb. When you load your flower into the chamber, the rotor is designed to put just the right amount of torque on the bud.

It’s less effort than you’d put into using a traditional grinder, which means it's easier on your hands (ideal for those suffering from arthritis or carpal tunnel). Just twist the top back and forth with slight pressure, and your bud will naturally crumble down through the grind screen at a surprisingly fast rate. No little pieces of bud stuck to the mill screen. No more picking at the bits of bud stuck to the teeth of your old metal grinder.