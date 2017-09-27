CAP’N DRUNK PANCAKES WITH MALT GLAZE Yield: MAKES 8 MEDIUM PANCAKES, ABOUT 3 SERVINGS

Ingredients: 4 cups nondescriptly flavored golden square breakfast cereal whose mascot holds military rank

1 cup flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 can light beer

1 cup whole milk

1 egg

2 tablespoons butter, melted; plus more for cooking the pancakes

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons malted milk powder (if you can’t find malt powder, use powdered milk; it will at least give you an extra dose of funk in there)