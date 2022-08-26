Use Supergrain Fonio to Make Veggie Sliders That Will Satisfy

Summer in Senegal, for Pierre Thiam, meant spending time with family—and fonio. “I would only have fonio when I would go to the south of Senegal where my grandparents lived, and I would go there every summer vacation. I always loved it,” says the cookbook author and New York City-based chef-restaurateur. Fonio, the delicate grain of Thiam’s youth, was the foundation of the chef’s upbringing. Now, he wants fonio to go global.

“World domination,” Thiam jokes. “To me, it was a grain that needed to become world class. The fact that it was this ancient grain that has been cultivated for over 5,000 years, it’s believed to be the oldest cultivated grain in Africa. In addition to that, fonio is a grain that regenerates the soil, because it has deep roots that add nutrients.”

Once an aspiring chemist, Thiam left West Africa for the United States and landed in New York City in 1989. He meant to attend school in Ohio but instead got stuck in NY—robbed three days after he arrived, he didn’t have enough money to leave—working as a busboy at a restaurant in the West Village.

As often the story goes, he went from bussing tables to washing dishes to helping the chef practice his French in which Thiam was fluent (because imperialism) to eventually running a kitchen of his own. Dressings? Sauces? “Hey, this is chemistry!” laughs Thiam.