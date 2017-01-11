The World's Most Batshit Food and Drink Conspiracy Theories

So, "doesn't exist" is a little hyperbolic, but it is probable that you've never had Kobe beef before, even if you've ordered it. Out of the thousands of restaurants that claim to serve up Kobe, only three in the United States are actually certified to serve real Kobe beef (which must come from wagyu cattle, raised in Japan's Hyogo Prefecture), and the rest are straight-up lyin'.

There have been whispers of the farce for decades, but the lid was blown off the beef by a 2012 Forbes piece by journalist Larry Olmsted. According to Olmsted's recently released book, Real Food/Fake Food, only three stateside restaurants are actually certified to sell the Japanese uber-beef: 212 Steakhouse in New York City, the Wynn Las Vegas, and Hawaii's Teppanyaki Ginza Sumikawa. So, when you see it pop up on a menu anywhere else, it's mislabeled as an attempt to cash in on the overwhelming demand for Kobe -- which has become a foodie buzzword of sorts over the past couple decades. The honest truth is this: Kobe is not a bargain meat, it doesn't come on the bone, and it's definitely not in your Kobe beef burger.