Food Critics Name Restaurants' Most Annoying Dishes

"Parmesan snow"

"My friends and I saw 'Parmesan snow' on the menu and immediately assumed that it was regular old grated Parm. Parmesan snow is, in fact, a distinct thing -- there are recipes online that involve blitzing the cheese with lemon and gelatin -- but restaurateurs need to bear in mind that if you use language like that, ordinary folks, and even fairly sophisticated diners, might assume that they're being conned somehow." -- Brian Reinhart, Dallas Observer

"Fresh" food

"I don't quite understand when restaurants list this or that item as 'fresh.' If you list the rock shrimp and turbot as 'fresh,' am I to take it that the kohlrabi and Swiss chard you're plating it with have been sitting around since last week? It's another one of those words, like 'natural,' that restaurants like to use to make diners feel better, and perhaps deploy to tack on an extra dollar or two to each plate." -- Zachary Fagenson, Miami New Times