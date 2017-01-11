37 Gifts for People Who Love to Eat

Brooklyn Delhi achaar

Price: $8.75

Where to purchase: Brooklyn Delhi

Why bother buying ketchup when you can pull one of these Indian relishes, known as aachar, out of your pantry. The aachar -- which come in flavors like roasted garlic, tomato, and rhubarb ginger -- are fierce, but not blisteringly hot, and go splendidly well with eggs, pizza, and sandwiches of all varieties. Slap them on your next grilled cheese, and get ready for your life to change.

Gochujang Sriracha

Price: $9.99

Where to purchase: Bushwick Kitchen

The world’s obsession with Sriracha isn’t going anywhere, but that doesn’t mean we all have to spend our lives dousing eggs with hot sauce from a green-capped plastic squeeze bottle. Enter Bushwick Kitchen’s gochujang Weak Knees -- it blends spicy Sriracha with a fermented Korean hot sauce known as gochujang. Put it on sandwiches, burgers, chicken, fries… hell, even ice cream. We’re not the flavor police.