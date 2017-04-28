Food & Drink

Korean Comfort Food Is So Much More Than BBQ and Bulgogi

By and Published On 04/28/2017 By And Published On 04/28/2017
Thrillist

Trending

related

Netflix's 'Casting JonBenet' Is Unlike Any Other True Crime Documentary

related

Google and Facebook Lost $100 Million in a Major Scam

related

This Gym Has Napping Classes and Being an Adult Just Got a Little Easier

related

Guy Fieri Eats Insane Hot Sauces and Explains What His Catch Phrases Mean

Editor's Note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's brand-new YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods & food practices by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday morning at 7am EST.

It's widely known as K-Town, but only a fraction of New York City's 100,000+ ethnic Koreans actually live on the stretch of Manhattan's West 32nd St named "Korea Way." Most Korean New Yorkers -- as many as two-thirds of the them, actually -- live in Queens neighborhoods like Bayside, Flushing, and College Point. Still, to residents and visitors alike, this single city block in Midtown is a shining neon beacon to Korean culture, commerce, and cuisine. 

Many people know this K-Town as a late-night party zone full of barbecue spots and karaoke hideaways. And it is! But this neighborhood has way more to offer than bulgogi and bad singing. In this episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's brand-new show about the relationships between communities and the foods by which they define themselves, we're meeting up with Seoul-born food photographer Minnie Kim at Gammeeok, one of her favorite Korea Way eateries, to chow down on a facet of Korean cuisine that gets less shine: its comfort food. Check it out. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
9 Mistakes You Are Making at Indian Restaurants

related

READ MORE
Looking Back on a Decade of Guy Fieri's Timeless Hair

related

READ MORE
Hogs for the Cause: Fighting Brain Cancer with BBQ in New Orleans
Chobani_Mar17

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More