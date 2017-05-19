Food & Drink

This Kosher Pizza Goes Slice-for-Slice With NYC's Best

By Published On 05/19/2017 By Published On 05/19/2017
Thrillist
More From Food/Groups

related

Forget Chinatown, Flushing Is Home to Some of NYC’s Best Dumplings

related

Devour NYC's Jewish Bagel-Baking Tradition

related

Korean Comfort Food Is So Much More Than BBQ and Bulgogi

Trending

related

Teens Climbed the Golden Gate Bridge and Filmed the Terrifying Stunt

related

The Most Popular Baby Name in Every State

related

Trying to Figure Out This Optical Illusion Will Make You Dizzy

related

Guy Busts Out Dance Moves for News Helicopter and the Cameraman Noticed

Editor's Note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's brand-new YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods & food practices by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday morning at 7am EST.

The words "kosher pizza" may not make sense together most places, but they do in Midwood, Brooklyn, home to one of NYC's -- and therefore, the United States' -- biggest Orthodox Jewish communities.

Here, neighborhood fixture Pizza Time has been slinging kosher pies to Midwood's devout Jews for over two decades. The shop is just a block west of the nationally acclaimed, not-kosher Di Fara, but amongst Midwood's devout Jews (and gentiles who aren't game to wait for a slice), it's the go-to spot for a legitimately delicious New York pizza. 

On this episode of Food/Groups, we caught up with Chanie Apfelbaum, the Orthodox Jewish Brooklyn native behind kosher food blog Busy In Brooklyn, to grab a slice at Pizza Time and discuss the crucial importance of Brooklyn's kosher pizza tradition.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How Food Is Bringing the Rust Belt Out of Its Decades-Long Recession
Food & Drink

related

READ MORE
The 25 Most Influential TV Chefs of All Time, Ranked
Food & Drink

related

READ MORE
Why Colonizing Mars Depends on Making Food Taste Better in Space
Featured Stories

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More