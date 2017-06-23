Diving for Long Island's Freshest Oysters

New York has almost 130 miles of coastline, and pretty much all of it is found on Long Island, a hulking spine of glacial moraines that stretches from Brooklyn & Queens all the way east to Montauk. And from one end of this enigmatic isle to the other, a single type of shell-encased coastal inhabitant has fueled a century of industry, innovation, and culinary tradition here: Long Island oysters.
In this episode of Food/Groups, we road-tripped "out east" from our Manhattan headquarters to rendezvous with born-and-raised Long Islanders who have deep connections to the slippery shellfish. From diving for wild oysters by hand on the North Shore and sustainably raising them on ocean-cleaning reef farms in the Great South Bay, to sucking the damn things down with some local beers, generations of Long Islanders have made mollusks a delicious way of life.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.