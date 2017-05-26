Where New York City's Year-Round Surfers Eat Like Kings

New York City is hardly a remote surfing hamlet, but it is home to one: the Rockaways, a peninsula of beachfront neighborhoods where Atlantic waves meet the shockingly beautiful shores of residential Queens.
Out here at the end of the A line, a cohort of year-round surfers live, work, and play. Just like the other 8.5mil people who call NYC home, they like to eat -- and well. In this episode of Food/Groups, we met up with die-hard disciples of this unlikely beach town to talk about how -- and why -- it's become such a culinary hotbed.
