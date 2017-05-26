Food & Drink

Where New York City's Year-Round Surfers Eat Like Kings

Editor's Note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's brand-new YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods & food practices by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday morning at 7am EST.

New York City is hardly a remote surfing hamlet, but it is home to one: the Rockaways, a peninsula of beachfront neighborhoods where Atlantic waves meet the shockingly beautiful shores of residential Queens. 

Out here at the end of the A line, a cohort of year-round surfers live, work, and play. Just like the other 8.5mil people who call NYC home, they like to eat -- and well. In this episode of Food/Groups, we met up with die-hard disciples of this unlikely beach town to talk about how -- and why -- it's become such a culinary hotbed.

