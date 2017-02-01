Yi says that she worked with the restaurant to handpick the menu items that would be served at the brunch. "They initially wanted to just offer us a comped salad. Who would want that? Hello, it's Petrossian, there should be caviar."

"There should be caviar falling from the sky," says Ali Zweben, the other half of the sister duo behind @unbuttoningpants, to the laughter of the table.

Yi instead convinced the restaurant to give the Instagrammers a free three-course brunch featuring dishes picked based on how well they photograph. This included a smoked salmon croque-madame (which she picked for cheese-pull purposes), savory French toast (picked for the maple syrup drizzle potential), eggs Benedict (chosen for the yolk porn), and a caviar, avocado, and lobster salad (selected because, well, it has a pile of caviar on it). Adding in the appetizer pastries, tarts for dessert, and many cups of coffee, the restaurant comped the group well over $200 worth of food all in the hopes that it might get one or two photos posted on one of the group's popular Instagram accounts.