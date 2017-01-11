Detox Diets Are 100% Bullsh*t, and 6 More Food Myths, Debunked

Do you have an annoying friend who is always waxing poetic on the benefits of "detoxing"? Or about how foods containing chemicals are always bad for you, foods with GMOs are terrible, and eating any food that might have bacteria in it is a clear and simple "nah"?

Reddit -- the virtual crossroads of the interweb -- asked its resident scientists to expel and debunk some of the most common misconceptions "laymen" have about all things... um, science.

Naturally, food became a prime topic, and the virtual scientists in question had no problem calling us non-science folk out for being uneducated, ignorant, and overall boorish in nature. It's embarrassing, really. But hey -- at least now we know.