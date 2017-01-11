Food & Drink

Visual Proof That Everything Is Better With Avocado on It

By Published On 08/31/2016 By Published On 08/31/2016
avocado taco
Perry Santanachote/Thrillist

Breakfast sandwiches, tacos, toast -- all of these foods are totally fine, but something pretty damn special happens when you pile them high with avocado. That oblong, green fleshy-bodied fruit instantly upgrades any ole foodstuff into something worth taking a picture of and uploading onto an online mobile photo-sharing, video-sharing, and social-networking service, where it will eventually be discovered by an internet writer and included in a scrumptious list.

Breakfast sandwiches are obviously better with avocado on them

 

Brunch Goals today: bagel, #avocado, #bacon, #cheese 💚💚💚 repost by @damn_delicious

A photo posted by AvoSeedo | Daniel & Julia (@avoseedo)

avoseedo/Instagram

Tacos are totally improved by the addition of avocado

thefeedfeed.vegan/Instagram

The avocado bun is visual proof that everything is better when it's on avocado

flexacafe/Instagram

These cornmeal waffle breakfast nachos... are better with avocado on them

ful.filled/Instagram

Toast? Duh. 

 

Wednesday vibes 🌻🍃✨💞 #avocadotoast

A photo posted by Georgina Berbari (@thelittleflowerpetal)

thelittleflowerpetal/Instagram

This green shit is 100% better with avocado on it

criscooper_/Instagram

This veggie burger is superior to other veggie burgers without avocado on them

sweetfran/Instagram

Even Jean-Georges' roasted carrots are better with avocado on them

 

Gotta share one of my biggest salad obsessions -- Roast Carrot & Avocado Salad with Crunchy Seeds -- from Jean-Georges' @ABCKitchen in #NYC. It's pretty easy to make at home. Here's a paraphrase of the recipe via NYT: In a 400-425 degree oven, roast a pound of peeled carrots that've been coated in a paste of minced garlic (3 cloves), cumin seeds (1 tsp), fresh thyme leaves (1 tsp), crushed red chile flakes (1/4 tsp), kosher salt (1 1/2 tsp), cracked black pepper (3/4 tsp), red wine vinegar (1 tbsp), and olive oil (4 tbsp). Lay two orange halves and 2 lemon halves over the spiced carrots. Roast until the carrots are tender and nicely charred, about 35-40 minutes. Place the carrots on a platter. Use a pair of tongs to *carefully* squeeze the juice out of the roast citrus, yielding about 1/2 cup (add more from fresh citrus if needed), and mix with 2 tbsp olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper. Drizzle over the carrots. Arrange the dressed carrots with 1-2 sliced avocados, drizzle more of the citrus juice, and scatter a generous amount of toasted pumpkin, sunflower, and sesame seeds on top. Serve immediately with a dollop of sour cream or crème fraîche. 💯

A photo posted by David Hsu (@thedinnerethic)

thedinnerethic/Instagram

Couscous is super lame! Until you put avocado on it, of course.

la_duquesa_verde/Instagram

This ceramic bowl? SO much better with 'cado on it.

 

#naturalgrown #fruits for my #simplelifestyle 💙 #avocadolover

A photo posted by ṡıṃƿʟʏ Me (@florcarman)

florcarman/Instagram

Carrie Dennis is a Food & Drink editor for Thrillist. She's fuzzy on the details. Follow her on Twitter @CarrrieDennnis.

