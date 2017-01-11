All the Foods the Internet Says Taste Better as Leftovers

People only get excited about leftovers if they're into that creepy show on HBO. And while it's certainly entertaining to watch Jennifer Aniston's husband look sad for an hour, the rest of us should be excited about the edible kind of leftovers, too. After all, leftovers are food you don't even have to leave the house to buy, and it's two meals for the price of one! Eating them lets you be lazy and save money, which is a beautiful thing.

Even better? Some food tastes better overnight, as people in a Reddit thread about leftovers discussed recently -- see which foods you need to make tonight, but only eat starting tomorrow.