All the Foods the Internet Says Taste Better as Leftovers

fried chicken
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

People only get excited about leftovers if they're into that creepy show on HBO. And while it's certainly entertaining to watch Jennifer Aniston's husband look sad for an hour, the rest of us should be excited about the edible kind of leftovers, too. After all, leftovers are food you don't even have to leave the house to buy, and it's two meals for the price of one! Eating them lets you be lazy and save money, which is a beautiful thing.

Even better? Some food tastes better overnight, as people in a Reddit thread about leftovers discussed recently -- see which foods you need to make tonight, but only eat starting tomorrow.

Stew made from leftovers

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
Reddit/Sarcastic Devil

Chili

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
Reddit/eyes_are_grey

Lasagna

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
Reddit/fartknocker4521

Salsa

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
reddit/kernaljade

Beans and grain salad

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
reddit/ripewdecay

Chinese takeout

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
redit/guitarbassguy

Fried chicken

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
reddit/hestiathena

Pizza

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
reddit/bossofoz

Coleslaw

Bonus: the scientific reason leftovers taste so good

Comment from discussion What food tastes better as a leftover than when it was made fresh?.
reddit/liedaboutmyexpertise

