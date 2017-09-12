France and Italy Are Going to War Over... Nutella?

When something comes between you and your Nutella, that defensive nature kicks in; because really, what's worse than someone threatening to take away your one true love? Yeah, we're talking to you, mom. Stop hiding the jar.
In a fairly similar situation, France’s environment minister, Ségolène Royal, advised the public Monday to stop eating Nutella, as it plays a part in deforestation, The Guardian reports. Nutella is made with palm oil, and "oil palms have replaced trees, and therefore caused considerable damage to the environment," Royal said.
Ferrero, the Italian company that produces Nutella, responded to the claims, saying it was aware of the environmental issues caused by palm oil, but had "made commitments to source palm oil in a responsible way." Ferrero gets almost 80% of its palm oil from Malaysia, Business Insider reports. The company even launched a "Ferrero Palm Oil Charter," in 2013, and announced that as of January 1st of this year, Ferrero products were being produced with only 100% certified sustainable and segregated palm oil.
France obviously loves its Nutella -- the country consumes 26% of all Nutella produced globally, Business Insider notes. But the comments by Royal spurred something of a Nutella-fueled war between France and Italy.
Luca Galletti, Royal's Italian counterpart, responded to Royal's anti-Nutella call to the public, saying, “Ségolène Royal is worrying. Leave Italian products alone. For dinner tonight... it’s bread with Nutella," ABC News reports. Which is... kind of hard to argue with.
Apparently the retort changed Royal's mind, as she responded Wednesday with a Tweet saying "a thousand apologies for the controversy over #Nutella" and agreed that progress should be highlighted.