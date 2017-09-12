Food & Drink

"Frankensushi" Is the Beautiful Tuna & Salmon Combo of Your Dreams

In a brilliant sushi recipe video by Make Sushi, Chef Davy Devaux takes the delicious combination of salmon and tuna sashimi to a whole new, monstrous level.

The Royal Roll, which has been lovingly dubbed "Frankensushi," fuses the two types of sashimi together -- literally. As seen in the recipe video, Devaux uses a "meat glue" (transglutaminase) to combine slices of salmon and tuna into a single piece of sashimi. You know, like Frankenstein, but with meat glue. Then, the beautiful orange-and-red checkered fish is sliced and placed atop the roll of julienned cucumbers and topped with a dot of Kewpie mayo. While the process looks tedious, the result looks amazing and probably tastes great, too. 

(h/t Food Porn)

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wants a sushi burrito filled with frankesushi. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

