The RedHot Mega Buffalo Chicken Hero Is the Food Coma You’re Dreaming Of

Gaze upon the final word in hearty heroes: the Frank’s RedHot Mega Buffalo Chicken Hero combines all the best parts of a roadside diner lunch into six feet of cookout hedonism. This bad boy adds hot sauce to butter to make the original Anchor Bar buffalo sauce recipe from 1964... then slathers that goodness on a country mile of fried chicken and American cheese. Then -- only then -- does this sammich start getting warmed up.
Spread some buffalo mayo (made with more Frank’s RedHot Sauce) on that man-sized hero roll, then add some tomatoes, more cheese, onions and onion rings, top that with bacon, and bury it all in a wave of pickles.
You're not done yet. French fries suddenly add greasy goodness to this masterpiece, balanced by still more Frank’s RedHot, and then you sprinkle the whole affair with lettuce as a closing gesture. Don't let the party down by going anything less than full throttle hedonism here. You either make a hero, or you live long enough to become a villain.
Frank’s RedHot Mega Buffalo Chicken Hero
Ingredients:
- 1 hero loaf, approx. 6’ long
- Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Mayo (recipe below) to taste
- 24 slices of cheddar cheese (for layering)
- 6 tomatoes, sliced
- 24 buffalo chicken cheesy strips (recipe below)
- 1 or 2 red onions, sliced
- 24 ounces hot onion rings
- 24 bacon slices cooked / chopped
- 24 pickle chips or as many as you feel like
- 24 ounces hot french fries
- Frank’s RedHot to taste
- 2 heads of romaine lettuce, shredded
Directions:
- Slice hero loaf
- Slather both sides with Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Mayo (recipe below)
- Layer cheddar cheese on one half of hero
- Layer sliced tomatoes
- Layer cooked Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Strips (recipe below)
- Layer sliced red onions
- Layer cooked onion rings
- Layer bacon
- Layer pickle chips
- Layer french fries
- Splatter that bad boy with dashes of Frank’s RedHot from end to end
- Layer shredded lettuce
- Cover with top half of hero
- Slice and serve!
- Bask in the glory
Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Strips
Ingredients:
- 2 bottles Frank’s RedHot
- 2 cups unsalted butter, melted
- 24 fried chicken strips, breaded
- 24 slices of yellow American cheese
Directions:
- Make buffalo sauce: in a large bowl, mix 2 bottles Frank’s RedHot and 2 cups melted, unsalted butter
- Thoroughly baste cooked chicken strips
- Grill basted chicken strips at 450º F until sauce has congealed
- Add yellow American cheese just before removing from grill and let cool
Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Mayo
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup blue cheese
- 1 cup minced celery
- 1 bottle Frank's RedHot
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients and stir vigorously
- Stuff's gooooood, right?