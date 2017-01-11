15 Things You Didn't Know About Frank's RedHot

Frank’s RedHot is one of the best-selling hot sauces on the market and one of our all-around favorites. You’ve probably been putting that sh*t on everything for most of your life, but here are a few facts even the most devoted hotheads may not be aware of.

1. You shouldn't keep Frank’s RedHot in the fridge

The vinegar in hot sauce acts as a preservative so there’s no need to chill it. In fact, doing so could actually dull its flavor, which is why it’s on our list of foods you should stop refrigerating unless you hate deliciousness.

2. But Wendy Williams keeps it in her bag

“I carry my own Frank’s Red Hot sauce because there are a lot of places where everything is good, and when it comes to the sauces, they pull out Tabasco sauce," the talk show host told the New York Times. "I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Frequently, Frank’s is the one thing I’ll have in my bag.”