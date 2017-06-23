Say Elote My Little Friend, Frank’s RedHot Sauce

Fresh, juicy corn on the cob is a summertime staple. But we are not making staples you can get anywhere. We're making a monstrous meal of the most intense elote you've ever enjoyed. To ramp your corn's flavor way the hell up, you're going to make the original 1964 buffalo sauce recipe from the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, NY.
But you won't stop there -- add mayo, parmesan, Cajun seasoning, some bacon you minced into bits, more Frank’s RedHot, salt and pepper, and cilantro, and finish with a squeeze of lime juice. Oh man, that’s all kinds of flavors in one bite of Spicy Bacon Street Corn. How can you ever go back to lesser food now?
Yield: Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 12 slices of bacon
- 1 cup Frank's RedHot, plus 60 dashes
- ⅔ cup melted unsalted butter
- 6 ears of corn, boiled or grilled
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 1½ cups parmesan cheese
- 6 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 tablespoons minced cilantro
- 3 limes, cut in half
Directions:
- Cook bacon in a large pan on med-high until done, about 12 mins
- Place cooked bacon on a paper towel and microwave for 2-4 mins on medium to dry out
- Make buffalo sauce: Mix 1 cup of Frank's RedHot with ⅔ cup of melted, unsalted butter
- Brush each corn with buffalo sauce mix, evenly distributing it all around
- Grill corn, rotating every 2-3 minutes until cooked evenly
- Mince cooled bacon into very fine bits, as small as possible
- With a small spatula, spread ⅓ cup of mayonnaise per ear on corn
- Sprinkle ¼ cup parmesan cheese per ear
- Sprinkle bacon bits to taste
- Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of Cajun seasoning per ear
- Zetz (that's, right, zetz!) corn with 10 dashes of Frank's RedHot per ear
- Sprinkle salt & pepper to taste
- Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of minced cilantro per ear
- Finally, sprinkle juice of half a lime per ear
- Whew! Enjoy. You're all sprinkled out