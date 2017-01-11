Where You Can Get Free Food Right Now for Halloween

As a kid, the concept of Halloween was relatively mind-melting: You show up at a stranger's house, and they literally hand out free candy, just for asking and dressing up like your favorite Power Ranger or Colombian drug lord. Imagine if you could do the same at, say, your local Krispy Kreme?

If the thought of adult trick-or-treating tickles your innards, I'm about to drop a nugget of knowledge that may or may not cause you to break into "Monster Mash"-esque convulsions. This Halloween, there are myriad ways to score free (or heavily discounted) food, without going door-to-door. In fact, many of your favorite food chains are offering cheap eats on and around the 31st -- and we're about to tell you how to snag 'em.