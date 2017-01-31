75 Restaurants That Give You Free Food on Your Birthday

Waking up on your birthday to well wishes and good vibes from all the people who remembered is fantastic. But what if all your favorite national chain restaurants remembered too? And what if they then offered you a totally free Cinnabon?? Well, wishes can come true, people, because we've rounded up the best restaurant birthday deals in the country.
As offers vary by location, be sure to call ahead to make sure the deal is valid. No one wants to celebrate their birthday at Arby's unless there's a free shake involved.
Arby's
Sign up for Arby's Extras and excitedly check your mailbox for a free shake coupon sent a week before your big day.
Au Bon Pain
Lunch is free on your birthday when you join the eClub.
Auntie Anne's
Signing up for Pretzel Perks gets you a BOGO (buy one, get one) pretzel on your birthday, so bring a friend! (Just kidding. Go alone and get two pretzels.)
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
Birthdays are tasty at Club Baja, where you get a free burrito on your birthday with membership.
Baskin-Robbins
Enjoy a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday as a member of the creatively named Birthday Club.
Ben & Jerry's
Being a Chunk Spelunker sounds vaguely gross until you realize it gets you free ice cream on your birthday! Wait... no, no it still sounds gross.
Benihana
Membership to the Chef's Table grants you a $30 gift certificate to be used anytime in your entire birthday month. If there's any time to get filet mignon hibachi, that time is now.
Bertucci's
You'll get one free dessert when you sign up for the brick-oven pizza chain's email club.
Bojangles'
You have to join the E-Club and make a purchase to get a "free" Bojangles' birthday biscuit, but c'mon... have you tried those biscuits?
Bonefish Grill
Free dessert when you become a Bonefish Grill Insider, and frankly, who wouldn't want to be a Bonefish Grill Insider?
Boston Market
Call yourself a VIP at Boston Market for a free dessert with purchase on your birthday.
Bruegger's Bagels
Your day of birth will grant you one free bagel and your choice of cream cheese when you sign up for its email club.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Snag a spot in the Buffalo Circle to enjoy a free snack-size order of traditional or boneless wings with your choice of sauce during a two-week window around your birthday. That's up to an $11.49 value... wild!
California Pizza Kitchen
Save your birthday dough as a member of the CPK rewards program and enjoy a free dessert during your birthday month.
Capital Grille
Finally, a birthday gift that doesn't require your email address! Show up at the Capital Grille on your birthday for a complimentary chocolate espresso cake to cap off your meal. Free and fancy!
Carrabba's
Score a free appetizer or dessert during the month of your birthday when you join the Amici Club.
Carvel
Everyone loves birthday ice cream! Grab a cone on Carvel as a Fudgie Fanatic.
Checkers
The ever-benevolent Checkers will grant you one free small milkshake on your birthday if you are a member of its "Flavorhood" email club.
Cheesecake Factory
Tell your server it's your birthday (and, um, prove it, too), and you'll get a free bowl of ice cream (and a song!).
Chili's
Chili's email club dishes out a coupon for a free brownie sundae, good for two weeks. (The deal, probably not the sundae.)
Cinnabon
Club Cinnabon gives birthday revelers a free coupon for a "birthday treat." Word on the street is the treat varies, and who doesn't love birthday surprises?
Cold Stone
What's better than ice cream with a friend on your birthday?? Your friend's ice cream and your ice cream in your facehole on your birthday because you joined the My Cold Stone Club and collected your BOGO offer solo.
Corner Bakery Cafe
Join the Corner eCafe and treat yo'self to a free birthday pastry.
Cracker Barrel
This may not be your first-choice venue for a meal on your birthday, but what if we told you it'd give you free dessert and a song? C'mon, at least stop by for a pregame pancake...
Culver's
This beloved Midwestern burger joint will give you one free sundae on your birthday if, and only if, you join its "club."
Dairy Queen
Everyone loves Blizzards, so you may as well join the DQ Blizzard Fan Club for a BOGO deal on your birthday.
Del Taco
Snag a free premium milkshake on your birthday when you join its Raving Fan eClub.
Denny's
Score a free Grand Slam just for being born, no email signup required!
Dippin' Dots
The "ice cream of the future" is oddly nostalgic. Head down memory lane as a member of the Dot Crazy! Email Club with free Dippin' Dots on your special day.
Dunkin' Donuts
Sip on a free beverage of choice on your birthday as a member of DD Perks.
Edible Arrangements
Everyone's favorite company for when you don't know what else to get someone has an Edible Rewards program that'll send you an assortment of free chocolate-dipped fruit for your birthday. When will someone create a company that delivers chocolate-dipped chocolate?
El Pollo Loco
When you sign up for its rewards program, you'll get free chips and guac on your birthday. Hm. That is loco.
Friendly's
How much do you love Friendly's? Enough to be BFF status? Make your commitment email-official and you'll receive a free Happy Ending sundae on your birthday.
Fuddruckers
Join the Fudds Club for a BOGO birthday burger.
GODIVA
The only thing better than fancy chocolate is free fancy chocolate. Sign up for the GODIVA rewards program and get a $10 gift card during your birthday month.
Hooters
Hit up the birthday party dream destination of every 13-year-old male for 10 free wings as a member of the Hooters e-club.
IHOP
Join the Pancake Revolution for a free full stack of pancakes on your birthday.
Jack in the Box
Flash this coupon like the birthday boss you are for two free tacos.
Jamba Juice
Be an insider so you can sip a free juice or smoothie on your birthday.
Jersey Mike's
You'll get a free sub and one drink when you sign up for the email club at America's fastest-growing chain.
Joe's Crab Shack
You'll get one free appetizer on your birthday if you sign up for the delightfully named "Joe's Catch" newsletter.
Johnny Rockets
Stop into Johnny Rockets the week of your birthday and grab a free burger with the purchase of an entree and drink as a member of the Rocket eClub.
Krispy Kreme
As a friend of Krispy Kreme you get a free donut on your birthday.
Margaritaville
At Jimmy Buffett's Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurant, you'll get a free scoop of ice cream (plus toppings!) just for showing up. It's every Parrot Head's dream.
McDonald's
You can pick up a free Happy Meal on your birthday if you sign up for McDonald's email newsletter. Oh, and also -- you have to be a kid.
Melting Pot
Get six free chocolate-covered strawberries on your birthday when you sign up for the Melting Pot's online club. This is something you just have to fondue before your big day. Sorry.
Noodles & Company
If you become part of the Noodles Family, you'll get a free bowl (you know, of noodles) on your birthday.
Olive Garden
Unlimited breadsticks and a free dessert as a member of the eClub? This almost justifies Olive Garden as an acceptable decision.
Outback Steakhouse
"Let's go Outback tonight," is what you should say if it's you birthday -- because it'll give you a free kids-sized vanilla sundae.
Orange Leaf
The Ounce Back program at Orange Leaf gets you $3 off frozen yogurt for your birthday.
P.F. Chang's
The choice is yours during your birthday month as a member of P.F. Chang's Preferred. Opt for a free small plate, dim sum item, or dessert as a part of your meal.
Panera
As a MyPanera member you'll get a free pastry on your birthday.
Pinkberry
Sign up for a Pinkcard to get free frozen yogurt on your big day.
Pizza Hut
All you have to do is have an online ordering account with Pizza Hut to get delivered free hot, fresh cinnamon sticks on your birthday.
Planet Smoothie
Slurp a free smoothie as a Birthday Club member.
Qdoba
Qdoba Rewards members get a BOGO birthday burrito deal. Say that five times fast.
Quiznos
Q-Club members can stick a candle in a free cookie.
Red Lobster
Fresh Catch Clubbers get a birthday freebie chosen at random. Surpriiise!
Red Mango
Join Club Mango for $5 off your birthday purchase.
Rita's Italian Ice
Make it Rita's on your day of birth, and it'll reward you with a free scoop of ice cream, Italian ice, or custard.
Red Robin
Feel like Royalty with a free burger during your birthday month.
Ruby Tuesday
Stay oh So Connected with a free burger on your birthday.
Sbarro
Slice Society members get a free slice with a drink purchase on their birthdays.
Starbucks
Starbucks Rewards members get a free beverage of their choice for their birthdays. This may be the only time it's acceptable to order a Trenta.
Steak 'n Shake
You should certainly sign up for Steak 'n Shake's email club before your birthday, because you'll be gifted a double-steak burger with cheese fries.
TCBY
Join myTCBY for free frozen yogurt on your birthday. You, however, may have to buy the candle.
TGI Fridays
Make even a Tuesday birthday feel like Friday with free dessert during your birthday month. Just ask for more stripes.
Waffle House
The Waffle House Regulars Club gives members a free birthday waffle.
Whataburger
On your birthday, get one free Justaburger justby signing up here.
Wendy's
Snag a free Frosty when you sign up for WendyMail. French fries for dipping not included.
