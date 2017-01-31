Food & Drink

75 Restaurants That Give You Free Food on Your Birthday

By and Updated On 12/19/2016 at 03:28PM EST By And Updated On 12/19/2016 at 03:28PM EST
Free birthday food
Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Trending

related

Jackass Brings Bird Into Ice Cream Shop, Sh*t Literally Gets Messy

related

This Jupiter Photo Is Unbearably Gorgeous

related

The LA Dog Instagrams You Need to Be Following

related

These Bacon-Whiskey Wings Will Change Your Life

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Insane Slip 'N Slide Doesn't End Until You Let Go

related

Here's Why Anthony Bourdain Always Chooses the Window Seat

related

OF COURSE McDonald's Curly Fries Are Only Available in Japan

Waking up on your birthday to well wishes and good vibes from all the people who remembered is fantastic. But what if all your favorite national chain restaurants remembered too? And what if they then offered you a totally free Cinnabon?? Well, wishes can come true, people, because we've rounded up the best restaurant birthday deals in the country.

As offers vary by location, be sure to call ahead to make sure the deal is valid. No one wants to celebrate their birthday at Arby's unless there's a free shake involved.

A&W All American Food

Sign up for the Mug Club to get a free root beer float on your birthday.

Applebee's

Dessert's on the restaurant for members of the EClub.

Arby's

Sign up for Arby's Extras and excitedly check your mailbox for a free shake coupon sent a week before your big day.

Au Bon Pain

Lunch is free on your birthday when you join the eClub.

Related

related

The Most Unhealthy Order at Every Chain Restaurant

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

17 Regional Fast-Food Chains We Wish Were Everywhere

related

The Most Unhealthy Order at Every Chain Restaurant
auntie anne's
Lili Sams/Thrillist

Auntie Anne's

Signing up for Pretzel Perks gets you a BOGO (buy one, get one) pretzel on your birthday, so bring a friend! (Just kidding. Go alone and get two pretzels.)

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

Birthdays are tasty at Club Baja, where you get a free burrito on your birthday with membership.

Baskin-Robbins

Enjoy a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday as a member of the creatively named Birthday Club.

Ben & Jerry's

Being a Chunk Spelunker sounds vaguely gross until you realize it gets you free ice cream on your birthday! Wait... no, no it still sounds gross.

Flickr/Yelp Inc.

Benihana

Membership to the Chef's Table grants you a $30 gift certificate to be used anytime in your entire birthday month. If there's any time to get filet mignon hibachi, that time is now. 

Bertucci's 

You'll get one free dessert when you sign up for the brick-oven pizza chain's email club.

Bojangles'

You have to join the E-Club and make a purchase to get a "free" Bojangles' birthday biscuit, but c'mon... have you tried those biscuits?

Bonefish Grill

Free dessert when you become a Bonefish Grill Insider, and frankly, who wouldn't want to be a Bonefish Grill Insider?

Boston Market

Call yourself a VIP at Boston Market for a free dessert with purchase on your birthday.

Bruegger's Bagels
Courtesy of Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels

Your day of birth will grant you one free bagel and your choice of cream cheese when you sign up for its email club.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Snag a spot in the Buffalo Circle to enjoy a free snack-size order of traditional or boneless wings with your choice of sauce during a two-week window around your birthday. That's up to an $11.49 value... wild!  

California Pizza Kitchen

Save your birthday dough as a member of the CPK rewards program and enjoy a free dessert during your birthday month. 

Capital Grille

Finally, a birthday gift that doesn't require your email address! Show up at the Capital Grille on your birthday for a complimentary chocolate espresso cake to cap off your meal. Free and fancy!

Carrabba's

Score a free appetizer or dessert during the month of your birthday when you join the Amici Club.

Carvel

Everyone loves birthday ice cream! Grab a cone on Carvel as a Fudgie Fanatic.

Checkers

The ever-benevolent Checkers will grant you one free small milkshake on your birthday if you are a member of its "Flavorhood" email club

Cheesecake Factory

Tell your server it's your birthday (and, um, prove it, too), and you'll get a free bowl of ice cream (and a song!).

Chili's 

Chili's email club dishes out a coupon for a free brownie sundae, good for two weeks. (The deal, probably not the sundae.)

Cinnabon

Club Cinnabon gives birthday revelers a free coupon for a "birthday treat." Word on the street is the treat varies, and who doesn't love birthday surprises?

Cold Stone

What's better than ice cream with a friend on your birthday?? Your friend's ice cream and your ice cream in your facehole on your birthday because you joined the My Cold Stone Club and collected your BOGO offer solo.

Corner Bakery Cafe

Join the Corner eCafe and treat yo'self to a free birthday pastry.

Cracker Barrel

This may not be your first-choice venue for a meal on your birthday, but what if we told you it'd give you free dessert and a song? C'mon, at least stop by for a pregame pancake...

Culver's

This beloved Midwestern burger joint will give you one free sundae on your birthday if, and only if, you join its "club."

dairy queen
Perry Santanachote/Thrillist

Dairy Queen

Everyone loves Blizzards, so you may as well join the DQ Blizzard Fan Club for a BOGO deal on your birthday.

Del Taco

Snag a free premium milkshake on your birthday when you join its Raving Fan eClub.

Denny's

Score a free Grand Slam just for being born, no email signup required!

Dippin' Dots

The "ice cream of the future" is oddly nostalgic. Head down memory lane as a member of the Dot Crazy! Email Club with free Dippin' Dots on your special day.

related

Salad Chains That Will Make You Drop Your Sandwich

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants
dunkin donuts
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Dunkin' Donuts

Sip on a free beverage of choice on your birthday as a member of DD Perks.

Edible Arrangements

Everyone's favorite company for when you don't know what else to get someone has an Edible Rewards program that'll send you an assortment of free chocolate-dipped fruit for your birthday. When will someone create a company that delivers chocolate-dipped chocolate?

El Pollo Loco

When you sign up for its rewards program, you'll get free chips and guac on your birthday. Hm. That is loco.

Friendly's

How much do you love Friendly's? Enough to be BFF status? Make your commitment email-official and you'll receive a free Happy Ending sundae on your birthday.

Fuddruckers

Join the Fudds Club for a BOGO birthday burger.

godiva
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

GODIVA

The only thing better than fancy chocolate is free fancy chocolate. Sign up for the GODIVA rewards program and get a $10 gift card during your birthday month.

Hooters

Hit up the birthday party dream destination of every 13-year-old male for 10 free wings as a member of the Hooters e-club.

ihop
IHOP

IHOP

Join the Pancake Revolution for a free full stack of pancakes on your birthday.

Jack in the Box

Flash this coupon like the birthday boss you are for two free tacos.

Jamba Juice

Be an insider so you can sip a free juice or smoothie on your birthday.

Jersey Mike's

You'll get a free sub and one drink when you sign up for the email club at America's fastest-growing chain.

Joe's Crab Shack 

You'll get one free appetizer on your birthday if you sign up for the delightfully named "Joe's Catch" newsletter.

Johnny Rockets

Stop into Johnny Rockets the week of your birthday and grab a free burger with the purchase of an entree and drink as a member of the Rocket eClub.

krispy kreme
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Krispy Kreme

As a friend of Krispy Kreme you get a free donut on your birthday.

Margaritaville

At Jimmy Buffett's Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurant, you'll get a free scoop of ice cream (plus toppings!) just for showing up. It's every Parrot Head's dream.

related

The Next Jimmy John's: Sandwich Chains That Could Take Over America

related

17 Regional Fast-Food Chains We Wish Were Everywhere
mcdonald's
Drew Swanktak/Thrillist

McDonald's

You can pick up a free Happy Meal on your birthday if you sign up for McDonald's email newsletter. Oh, and also -- you have to be a kid.  

Melting Pot

Get six free chocolate-covered strawberries on your birthday when you sign up for the Melting Pot's online club. This is something you just have to fondue before your big day. Sorry. 

Noodles & Company 

If you become part of the Noodles Family, you'll get a free bowl (you know, of noodles) on your birthday. 

Olive Garden

Unlimited breadsticks and a free dessert as a member of the eClub? This almost justifies Olive Garden as an acceptable decision.

Outback Steakhouse

"Let's go Outback tonight," is what you should say if it's you birthday -- because it'll give you a free kids-sized vanilla sundae

Orange Leaf

The Ounce Back program at Orange Leaf gets you $3 off frozen yogurt for your birthday.

P.F. Chang's

The choice is yours during your birthday month as a member of P.F. Chang's Preferred. Opt for a free small plate, dim sum item, or dessert as a part of your meal.

Panera

As a MyPanera member you'll get a free pastry on your birthday.

Pinkberry

Sign up for a Pinkcard to get free frozen yogurt on your big day.

Pizza Hut

All you have to do is have an online ordering account with Pizza Hut to get delivered free hot, fresh cinnamon sticks on your birthday.

Planet Smoothie

Slurp a free smoothie as a Birthday Club member.

Qdoba
Courtesy of Qdoba

Qdoba

Qdoba Rewards members get a BOGO birthday burrito deal. Say that five times fast.

Quiznos

Q-Club members can stick a candle in a free cookie.

Red Lobster

Fresh Catch Clubbers get a birthday freebie chosen at random. Surpriiise!

Red Mango

Join Club Mango for $5 off your birthday purchase.

Rita's Italian Ice

Make it Rita's on your day of birth, and it'll reward you with a free scoop of ice cream, Italian ice, or custard. 

Red Robin
Courtesy of Red Robin

Red Robin

Feel like Royalty with a free burger during your birthday month.

Ruby Tuesday

Stay oh So Connected with a free burger on your birthday.

Sbarro

Slice Society members get a free slice with a drink purchase on their birthdays.

sonic
Dan Gentile/Thrillist

Sonic

My Sonic rewards get you a free birthday treat, usually chosen as random.

Sizzler

Join its club, get a free Malibu chicken. It's just that simple. 

Sprinkles

At this celebrated cupcake spot, you should probably get a free cupcake on your birthday. Luckily, that's exactly what happens. 

related

International Restaurant Chains That Could Take Over America

related

Salad Chains That Will Make You Drop Your Sandwich
starbucks
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Starbucks

Starbucks Rewards members get a free beverage of their choice for their birthdays. This may be the only time it's acceptable to order a Trenta.

Steak 'n Shake

You should certainly sign up for Steak 'n Shake's email club before your birthday, because you'll be gifted a double-steak burger with cheese fries

TCBY

Join myTCBY for free frozen yogurt on your birthday. You, however, may have to buy the candle.

TGI Fridays

Make even a Tuesday birthday feel like Friday with free dessert during your birthday month. Just ask for more stripes.

Waffle House

The Waffle House Regulars Club gives members a free birthday waffle.

Whataburger 

On your birthday, get one free Justaburger justby signing up here.

Wendy's

Snag a free Frosty when you sign up for WendyMail. French fries for dipping not included.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sarah Anderson is a former senior production assistant at Thrillist and, after January 29, she'll be hitting "unsubscribe" an awful lot. Wish her a happy birthday on Twitter @sarah_jfa and Instagram @smileforsarah.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually blames Gwyneth Paltrow for most of the world's problems. Follow him @wilfulton

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Dumbest Turkey Screw-Ups From the Butterball Turkey Hotline

related

READ MORE
Kinky (and Not-So-Kinky) Tales of Restaurant Sex
Off the Menu

related

READ MORE
Every State's Grossest Food (That People Actually Love)

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like