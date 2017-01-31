75 Restaurants That Give You Free Food on Your Birthday

Waking up on your birthday to well wishes and good vibes from all the people who remembered is fantastic. But what if all your favorite national chain restaurants remembered too? And what if they then offered you a totally free Cinnabon?? Well, wishes can come true, people, because we've rounded up the best restaurant birthday deals in the country.

As offers vary by location, be sure to call ahead to make sure the deal is valid. No one wants to celebrate their birthday at Arby's unless there's a free shake involved.