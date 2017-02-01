Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Wants to Give You Free Donuts

By Published On 02/01/2017 By Published On 02/01/2017
Krispy Kreme coffee and doughnuts
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

Jackass Brings Bird Into Ice Cream Shop, Sh*t Literally Gets Messy

related

You Can Get Safe-to-Eat Raw Cookie Dough at this New NYC Dessert Shop

related

This Jupiter Photo Is Unbearably Gorgeous

related

Here's How to Stay Involved & Make Your Voice Heard in NYC

Screw your annoying friends who post excited engagement photos on Valentine's Day, the marriage of coffee and donuts is the most romantic coupling to happen in the month of February. And Krispy Kreme is about to make any coffee-and-donut lover extremely happy, as it's giving away a free donut with the purchase of its new coffee beginning February 6.

To celebrate the launch of its two new coffee blends -- Smooth and Rich, neither of which were my nickname in high school -- Krispy Kreme is hooking folks up with a complimentary original glazed. And since everything good in the world must eventually end, the free donut giveaway is happening only until the end of the month.

If you love Krispy Kreme coffee but are too lazy to leave your office, check out how it stacks up to other Keurig K-Cups. Disclaimer: Drinking Keurig Krispy Kreme does not come with a free donut.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and is a big fan of free donuts. Follow him to pastries @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
New Chrome Extension Replaces Donald Trump's Face With Cheeseburger

related

READ MORE
The One Brunch Food Anthony Bourdain Says Always Sucks

related

READ MORE
Detox Diets Are 100% Bullsh*t, and 6 More Food Myths, Debunked

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like