Hero Makes French Fries from a McDonald's Cheeseburger

You can forget about that all too arduous task of eating a cheeseburger with fries on the side, because a God amongst men has crafted the fast-food world's greatest collaboration: French fries made out of a McDonald's cheeseburger.
Food blogger and lover of all things greasy and cheesy, Tym Bussanich, created this masterpiece -- dubbed the "McFry" (obviously) -- by flattening out McDonald's cheeseburgers, slicing them up, and throwing the strips into the deep fryer. The McFry is beautiful and perfect and ordinary fries have officially been deemed worthless.
Watch the fries being made below and say goodbye to your bland, regular French fry-filled life:
